Why The CrunchPad Is Toast

Michael Arrington’s CrunchPad — a touchscreen tablet running a Web browser — is reportedly real, and should arrive by Thanksgiving for about $400.



But if Apple (AAPL) is really coming out with a tablet, too — a big iPod touch that sells for around $600-700 — the CrunchPad is probably doomed.

Why?

Note up front that we haven’t used the device, and maybe in person, it’s actually amazing. In other words, we reserve the right to change our minds. But based on what we’ve read, its limitations — designed to keep costs low and fit Arrington’s “dead simple” concept — may cost it too many buyers.

The device has no local storage, and does not appear to have a slot for add-on storage like a SD card. That means you must have Internet access to do anything with it. That’s impractical in places like New York, where people spend a lot of time underground; on a plane; overseas; etc. An Apple tablet (or even a Kindle) has some functionality when it’s not connected to the Internet. The CrunchPad seems it will have none.

The device has no local apps, and only runs Web sites and Web apps. This, again, tethers you to an Internet connection for even the simplest function, like skimming an old email, reading an e-book, or looking at a to-do list. This also means that app performance will also depend on your Internet speed. While similarly priced netbooks are selling like hotcakes, they also include local storage and support for Windows apps, and we think netbook owners also spend at least some time using non-Web apps.

Apple’s marketing machine is stronger than CrunchPad’s. Most normal people are only going to buy one touchscreen tablet in the next year or two — if any. We assume Apple will find a way to make its offering seem sexier to a mass audience. For instance, syncing with iTunes so you have movies you can watch on a plane. Or reading an e-book in the subway. Plus, Apple will spend millions on its ad campaign. CrunchPad probably won’t have that option.

To be sure, there are definitely some cases where the CrunchPad would be adequate, such as goofing off on the Web from your living room couch, living on a wi-fi-blanketed college campus, etc. And if it’s really priced at $400, it’ll probably sell a bunch of units to curious Silicon Valley-types, coders and hackers, rich people, the geeks who also bought the XO educational laptop, etc.

But a Web-only tablet with no local storage strikes us as super-niche and ahead of its time. And unless Apple goes super-high-end and wants $1,200 for its tablet, this edition of the CrunchPad will probably get clobbered.

