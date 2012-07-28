Why The 'Creative Class' Is Taking Over The World

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

In 2003, Richard Florida predicted that right-brained people would rule the world in his book “The Rise Of The Creative Class.” 10 years later, his book seems prescient. For the first time, being different is more prized than fitting in and black-and-white thinkers are being left behind.



Florida revisited his book and rewrote it to reflect modern times. In The Rise of the Creative Class–Revisited: 10th Anniversary Edition–Revised and Expanded

, he explores what social forces brought down the traditional corporate world and led to a rise in the counterculture.

Young people have revolted against the financiers on Wall Street. They’re taking jobs that allow for expression instead of going for the highest paycheck. Tattoos and piercings are commonplace in the office, as the brain is valued over the outside package.

There is an economic need for the “creative class,” which is why it’s thriving right now, writes Florida. He says one in three Americans, or 40 million workers, belong to it.

Here’s how he defines the creative class:

“I define the Creative Class to include people in science and engineering, architecture and design, education, arts, music and entertainment whose economic function is to create new ideas, new technology, and new creative content. “

It’s necessary because creativity is what powers many of the new industries of our day: from social media and computer graphics to medical research and urban planning, Florida says. The current business environment means that creativity is the “most prized commodity.”

