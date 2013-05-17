Why The Classic Career Question 'What Should I Do With My Life?' Is Totally Wrong To Ask

Whether you’re a new college graduate or you’ve spent years in the work force, one question seems to linger:



“What should I DO with my life?”

LinkedIn’s founder, Reid Hoffman, says that’s the wrong question to ask. Instead, professionals should be asking, “How can I help?” and trying to understand what other people’s needs are.

“[That] question focuses the attention on you, instead of the most important factor, everyone else.” Hoffman recently wrote in a PowerPoint presentation for college graduates. “The best career has you pursuing worthy aspirations, using your assets, while navigating the market realities.”

To do that, Hoffman encourages people to find their competitive advantage, which matches the things they do well with what the market will currently pay for those skills.

“fulfil needs. Solve problems. And you can change the world.”

Here’s the rest of Hoffman’s advice to college kids.

