Why The Chipotle Burrito Is Very Similar To The iPhone

Chipotle is killing it. Its revenue went up 23.7 per cent in 2011, the stock is up 500% over five years, and it’s opening stores by the dozens across the country.



And yet, it’s not getting the credit it deserves, says Matthew Iglesias at Slate.

Chipotle, Iglesias says, is a “great American success story,” just like Apple.

Here’s his argument, likening Chipotle to the iPhone:

“In many ways, the Chipotle burrito is very similar to the iPhone. Founder Steve Ells invented a way to maintain the basic speed and experience of the standard fast-food experience and make the quality of the food a little better. The better food costs a bit more money, but consumers turn out to be happy to pay a premium for a superior product.”

Do you think Chipotle deserves more praise for what it’s doing?

