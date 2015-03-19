Here's why the Boston Marathon bombing trial isn't being televised

AP Photo/Jane Flavell Collins All visuals from the courtroom are sketches.

The trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the man accused of orchestrating the Boston Marathon bombing, entered its 10th day Wednesday.

Many Americans are obviously interested in the trial, as the bombing was one of the worst terrorists attacks in US history. The proceedings, however, aren’t being televised because cameras are banned in most federal courts.

Many have expressed frustration that those interested, especially the victims and their families, have to rely solely on Twitter or news outlets for information.

Infuriates me that we can’t watch #BostonBombing trial on TV Next best is to follow @GlobeCullen live tweets The survivors are heroes

— Heather Hansen (@ImHeatherHansen) March 5, 2015

You can’t watch the Boston Marathon Bombing trial but you can watch a house explode on a nanny cam http://t.co/9xB1rM8vHn #Tsarnaev

— Faux Earl Warren (@SUPCOsunshine) March 18, 2015

The Judicial Conference of the United States has previously attributed the ban on cameras in federal courts to the “intimidating effect of cameras on some witnesses and jurors.”

While the bombing trial never stood a chance of live coverage, 14 federal trial courts around the US are taking part in a “digital video pilot” to look at the effects of cameras in the courtroom.

Technically, people could purchase a transcript of the proceedings against Tsarnaev — or they could buy a Range Rover for roughly the same cost. Marcia Patrisso, the court reporter responsible for the trial, estimated a transcript would cost $US92,565.

Unlike federal courts, many state courts do allow camera coverage. That’s why there has been live coverage of certain state proceedings like ex-NFL player Aaron Hernandez’s murder trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.