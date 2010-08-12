Why The Bank Stocks Have Been Such Garbage

The market is getting slammed today, and the financials are leading the way down. Actually they’ve been getting whacked for a while.



It’s not that complicated, really.

David Goldman:

There just isn’t anything more for banks to do, except clip the threadbare coupons on leftover structured product (which already is too rich). They can’t make business loans, they can’t write mortgages, and now they can’t even play the carry trade in Treasuries.

In the midst of the biggest Treasury rally in a long time, banks have been net sellers of Treasuries. They have to be: banks can’t take the mark-to-market risk of owning 10-year Treasuries at 2.72%, and 2-year Treasuries now yield 0.50%. With the flattening of the Treasury curve banks are squeezed out. That’s why bank Treasury holds have been declining.

