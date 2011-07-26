The Arab Spring Is Quickly Losing Steam

Photo: AP

WASHINGTON, DC – Is the Arab Spring turning into a gloomy autumn? With brutal crackdowns in Syria, a bloody civil war in Libya, and Yemen teetering on the brink of chaos, the number of sceptics is growing.Although Egypt and Tunisia’s pro-democracy movements achieved rapid regime change, uncertainties remain in those countries, too.



After a brief period of hope, many observers now wonder whether the region is capable of producing viable, and economically vibrant, democracies.

