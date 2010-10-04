Why The Advertising Community Still Needs CNN

Does anyone really need CNN?



In these times of personalised Google alerts, political radio and news-with-attitude, the straight-shooting CNNs of this world seem to have less relevance in a media landscape choked with Drudges, Huffington Posts and countless online aggregators. CNN touts its authority, but viewers are a lot more fickle than in its early years; the network’s big hits now typically come at moments of national crisis or freak news events — remember “Balloon Boy”?

But while the network that Ted Turner built might not have the viewership clout it once did, there is still one audience that very much needs CNN: the advertising community.

