A brand-new, fully completed subway station under Manhattan still hasn't opened yet -- and the reason why is really frustrating

MTA The closed entrance to the 34th Street — Hudson Yards station on the 7 line extension.

A long-awaited, $US2.4-billion New York City Subway extension is pretty much complete. In fact, it’s been complete for months.

But it still hasn’t opened yet.

In fact, the extension’s opening was just pushed back again to late Summer 2015, according to MTA board meeting notes obtained by transit advocacy blog Second Ave Sagas.

This is just one more snag in a long series of delays for the troubled extension, which will eventually extend the 7 train one station west to serve a new development over the West Side Yard train tracks (known as Hudson Yards) and finally provide a rail link to the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

The MTA’s original date for completion of the project was estimated to be the end of 2013, according to the New York Daily News.

Although in August of 2013 the MTA had announced the extension was “90 per cent done,” that date didn’t happen. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who championed the project, did take a ceremonial first ride on the extension in December of that year before he left office, however.

By January of 2014, President of the MTA Capital Construction Company, Michael Horodniceanu, stated that due to complications with installing the incline elevator, the opening would be pushed back, the New York Times reported.

By June, additional complications with vibration from the ventilation fans prevented the opening. The public was promised a February 2015 completion date, which was then moved to sometime in April through July.

Now, nearly a year and a half later than the extension was promised to be open, the station has been delayed again — for the last time, we’re hoping.

Well, we can dream.

In late March, the MTA released photos of the nearly done station. Take a look below.

MTA The new station’s platform.

MTA The new station’s mezzanine.

MTA A tunnel in the new station.

