The $US1 Million Yo App Was Created So That An Investor Could Call His Secretary

The story behind Yo’s creation is almost as wild as the app’s success.

Yo, the app with the single purpose of sending your friends a “Yo!” notification, was originally conceived of as a streamlined buzzer of sorts.

Yo was created by developer Or Arbel, but the idea behind the app first came from Israeli investor and Mobli CEO Moshe Hogeg.

In an interview with Valleywag, Hogeg detailed the app’s conception.

“I like to do things in the easiest way,” Hogeg said. “We are always looking for the easiest way. My secretary, I love her, but I hate to tell her to come.”

After Arbel turned Hogeg’s idea into a working product, Hogeg said that he even uses the app to stay in contact with his wife. “My wife, she complains I don’t call her enough during the day. Now I can send a push notification anytime I want.”

Yo’s success has spread like wildfire. The app has already broken into the Top 5 in Apple’s App Store, but Yo’s continued longevity is still up for debate, having recently been hacked.

