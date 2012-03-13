Why Texas Instruments And iRobot Are Working Together

The chips that power today’s smartphones and tablets are expanding to robots as Texas Instruments and iRobots announced a new partnership on Monday. TI’s OMAP platform will be used by iRobots — maker of the Roomba and Scooba service robots — to help develop new robotic technologies.



The partnership is a fitting match. Between its home and government service robots, iRobots has sold more than 7.5 million units, helping to move the robotics market forward. Clearly, it’s a leader in this space. And Texas Instruments is no slouch in the chip department.

