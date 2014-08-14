Why Telstra's Sensational Profit Growth Is Unlikely To Be Repeated Next Year

David Thodey. Picture: Bloomberg

The market loves Telstra today as it announced it will return $1 billion to investors through a buyback and reported a 14.3% increase in full-year after tax profit to $4.28 billion.

The big telco did this on revenue increasing 3.5% to $25.3 billion.

The market have hailed the result and Telstra shares shot up more than 2% to $5.55.

However, don’t expect more of the same in the current financial year.

Andy Penn, Telstra’s chief financial officer, expects continued low single-digit income growth.

And this means a broadly flat year ahead.

“We expect to continue to deliver low single digit income and EBITDA growth,” he says.

This chart, part of a presentation to market analysts, tells the story:

