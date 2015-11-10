Teens explain why they prefer watching YouTube over TV





What do teens really think about YouTube? It’s a question digital content company Defy Media‘s research team at Acumen focuses on answering. The group interviewed 60 teens and young adults at this year’s annual VidCon in Anaheim, California to find out why they prefer watching YouTube videos to TV and when compared to traditional celebrities. Defy Media shared results from Acumen’s study with Tech Insider.

Produced by Kirsten Acuna. Video courtesy of Defy Media and Acumen.

