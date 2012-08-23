Why Teens Are So Comfortable Giving Out Personal Information

At Mobile Advertising Conference this summer, we talked about why teens and millennials are comfortable giving out personal information and data over the web and through mobile devices.



Back in the days of the beginning of the Internet, though, everyone was sceptical that people would punch their credit card information into a website and buy stuff online.

So, why are people OK with giving out personal information nowadays? It’s all about trust.

“It’s very much a trust thing,” Brian Colbert of Pandora told us. “We speak about mobile being a very personal device, it’s a very fine line we walk as publishers and as advertisers making sure we don’t violate that trust factor and that personal device isn’t violated.”

Watch the video below for more insight into why people are comfortable giving out personal information:

