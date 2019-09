Here’s a great chart from Doug Short (dshort.com) that should really drive home the fact that higher taxes are in your future.



Basically, with the federal deficit going parabolic, the idea that tax rates wouldn’t at least return to some historical norm, is patently absurd.

Photo: Dshort.com

