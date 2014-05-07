Why Target Is Refrigerating Bags Of Doritos

Target has finally explained why it has begun refrigerating bags of Doritos — a move that has caused mass confusion among its customers.

The retailer told The Huffington Post on Tuesday that it’s promoting a recipe called the “walking taco,” which is made by crushing up the nachos and adding taco toppings to the bag, then eating the mixture with a spoon.

“Target will often display products together to give our guests ideas on how to use the items and create a more convenient shopping experience,” Target spokeswoman Jessica Stevens told HuffPo.

Target’s explanation comes after dozens of customers posted photos online questioning the placement of bags of Doritos in a refrigerator alongside meat, shredded cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Here’s a sampling of the confused responses from customers.



















Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.