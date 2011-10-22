T-Mobile: This Is The Real Reason We Don't Sell The iPhone

T-Mobile’s senior vice president of marketing Andrew Sherrard issued a statement yesterday saying why the carrier still doesn’t sell the iPhone.



Sherrard explains that the iPhone will not run on T-Mobile’s 3G or 4G networks. Even though T-Mobile has asked Apple to develop an iPhone with the hardware to run on the those networks, it still hasn’t.

“Ultimately, it is Apple’s decision,” he says in the statement.

GigaOm originally wrote about the Statement.

Right now, T-Mobile customers can buy an unlocked iPhone and insert their T-Mobile SIM card. But the current iPhone hardware only supports T-Mobile’s slower 2G/EDGE network.

Here’s the full statement:

T-Mobile thinks the iPhone is a good device and we’ve expressed our interest to Apple to offer it to our customers. Ultimately, it is Apple’s decision. The issue remains that Apple has not developed a version of the iPhone with technology that works on our fast 3G and 4G networks. We believe a capable version of the iPhone for our 3G and 4G networks would offer an additional compelling option for our customers on a fast 4G network. However, the iPhone is not the only option to experience the benefit that smartphones offer.

T-Mobile’s 4G smartphones stack up against competitive smartphones in terms of functionality, speed, features offered and overall experience – including the iPhone 4S. Reports continue of iPhones not operating well on some carrier networks, while our latest 4G smartphones offer many advantages vs. the iPhone 4S:

Capable of faster speeds

Bigger screens

Compelling service pricing

More advanced camera on the HTC Amaze 4G

More choice

We firmly believe that T-Mobile’s portfolio will give any iPhone a run for its money. We offer the increased processing power and faster 4G speeds achieved by our fastest smartphones, the most advanced camera of any smartphone on the HTC Amaze 4G, and our industry-leading 4.52″ super AMOLED display offered on the Samsung Galaxy S II.

With our portfolio of Android, Windows, and BlackBerry smartphones, fast 4G network, and competitively priced worry-free unlimited talk, text, and data plans, we believe it’s a great time to be a T-Mobile customer.

