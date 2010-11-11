Why Supermodel Iman Walked Out On A Reporter

David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons



In 25 years of interviewing stars of all stripes, not one has ever terminated an interview—until this week, when the supermodel and newly anointed Bravo reality-TV show host hung me out to dry.Now I know how NBA star Spencer Haywood, Iman’s second husband, felt. She walked out on me, too. But at least he got to sleep with her.

I had met She of the Elongated Neck once before for lunch on an eerily warm winter’s day in 2009 close to her downtown loft when I was interviewing her for Parade magazine to talk about the launch of her Global Chic line of clothing on the Home Shopping Network. That day she could not have been lovelier, and we had a wide-ranging conversation. I adored her but in retrospect her own warmth now strikes me as eerie. We talked about her family—her father was a diplomat and she spent a portion of her childhood in Saudi Arabia where he was posted—and their subsequent escape from Somalia during the country’s civil war with only the clothes on their backs. Anything was open for discussion. Her Muslim heritage. Her marriages. (She has been married to David Bowie now for 18 years.) She softened when she talked about her children. Grew serious when discussing her charities. She was more than chatty, confessing her insecurities and her love/hate relationship with the fashion world.

