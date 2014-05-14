How 'Clash Of Clans' Makes An Incredible Amount Of Money In The App Store

Finnish gaming company Supercell is a $US3 billion company largely in part to the success of its game Clash of Clans.
Clash of Clans and Hay Day are both among the top 10 grossing apps in the iTunes Store, according to AppData. Today, Clash of Clans still reigns supreme in the Apple App Store.
Back in October, Clash of Clans’ projected revenue estimate for a single day was $US654,000, according to AppData. That same day, Hay Day had a projected revenue estimate of $US413,000.
Overall in 2013, Supercell saw its revenue soar nearly nine-fold, with earnings of $US464 million on $US892 million in revenue.
Clash of Clans is a strategy game that is free to play, but some people end up paying hundreds of dollars on in-app purchases and upgrades.
So it’s no wonder why Clash of Clans is among the top 10 grossing apps in the iTunes Store, according to AppData.
So what’s the appeal behind Clash of Clans?
Clash of Clans is a strategy game where players have to build and protect their respective villages.
Before you get started, note that the yellow bar is your gold. The purple bar is your elixir meter. And the green bar tells you how many gems you have.
Use the gold to construct and upgrade buildings. Elixir is for constructing buildings and creating military units. Gems are an in-game currency that you can use to expedite the construction process. You can also trade gems for gold and elixir.
These defensive structures are for preparing your village against enemy attacks. The key is to build cannons, archery towers, walls, and other defenses.
Luckily for you, your wizard friends from Ivory Tower are here to help you take out the goblin camp.
This is when things get real. Furiously tap your screen to deploy your troops and defeat the goblins.
But that will cost you 250 gems. Note: Once you run out of gems, you'll either have to wait a while to make your next move, or fork over real cash.
The next step is to pump elixir from the underground Ley Line. Elixir is essential for training troops and building structures.
But just when you think you're done, Clash of Clans prompts you to keep spending your in-game currency. You get the idea.
