A neuroscientist explains why some successful people have 'impostor syndrome'

‘Impostor syndrome’ is a feeling of not being adequate at work and a fear that one day you will be exposed for not having the right skills.

“It is something that is affecting business leaders across industries and across continents,” Dr. Tara Swart, neuroscientist and leadership coach, told Business Insider.

“People become successful quite quickly and they get promoted because of their technical skills rather their leadership skills. They often find themselves in quite a lonely, vulnerable position but they can’t show this vulnerability to anyone.

“This can affect your sleep and your immunity,” Dr. Swart added.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Filmed by David Ibekwe. Special thanks to Joe Daunt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.