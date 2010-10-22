Here's Why Thousands Of French Students Are Protesting Today About Retirement

Thousands of French students are joining the retirement strike today. But it’s not because they care about retiring in 2050 as opposed to 2052.



This is a strike about unemployment.

France’s youth unemployment rate is 25%, more than double the national rate of 10%. As with the rest of the developed world, it’s been growing for years.

Delaying retirement for two years means fewer job vacancies for students. Government austerity and layoffs will have the same impact.

When young and old French workers protested against an employment contract in 2006, Sarkozy caved.

So far today the students have blockaded a Paris high school and an unprecedented number of schoolgirls have taken to the streets.

Click here to see charts on the youth unemployment crisis >



Students blockade their high school in Paris Students get gassed as police barricade their school Masked youths clash with police

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.