Students Are Unprepared For The Job Market Because Their Parents Are Their Mentors

The tough economy isn’t the only reason why recent graduates are having a hard time securing jobs.Young people are struggling because they’re “not aggressively preparing” enough, said a report published today by Millennial Branding, a Gen Y research and consulting firm, and StudentAdvisor.com, an online learning resource for students.



And one of the biggest reasons why young people aren’t prepared is because they’re relying on their parents as their sole mentor.

“It’s not like parents want you to fail, but you need more perspective,” Dan Schawbel, career expert and founder of Millennial Branding, told us. “And you can’t rely on that one perspective.”

“You need mentors who can give you specific — not broad — advice.”

The study also said that although young people are technologically-savvy, they’re not using social media in “a career-oriented way” and don’t know how to brand themselves professionally.

In fact, only 29 per cent of those surveyed said that they have a LinkedIn profile.

“They don’t understand personal branding,” Schawbel said. “They see [social media] as something more social and personal and more for their friends and family.”

But students aren’t the only ones to blame. Schawbel told us colleges and the companies hiring also have a commitment to fulfil. “Companies aren’t emphasising what they want from new graduates … they need to be more integrated in the education system because they’re the ones hiring these students,” he said. “And colleges need to prepare students for internships before their junior year. They need to start earlier.”

