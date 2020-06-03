Here's why stocks are climbing as protests rage across America

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A weekend filled with police brutality protests, looting, and civil unrest was largely ignored by investors as markets climbed higher on both Monday and Tuesday.

Risk assets have been largely detached from surrounding trends in recent weeks, continuing their rally even as economic data comes in below expectations, and as health experts caution against premature reopenings.

“The stock market doesn’t care about social justice,” Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” said Monday, adding “investors are simply trying to make money.”

The trend isn’t new to 2020. When a similar combination of a pandemic and protests slammed the US in 1968, the S&P 500 reached a 10% total return by the end of the year.

Current events and 1968 “share the ‘disconnect’ between the stock market and political turmoil, violence and general ugly mood of America,” Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, said.

After a weekend filled with police brutality protests, looting, and civil unrest, the stock market barely batted an eye. All three major US indexes climbed unabated on Monday and into Tuesday.

Part of that is because the market is – and has always been – a forward indicator. It most directly reflects investor expectations for corporate profit growth. So while the death of George Floyd and resulting protests caught traders off-guard, their lack of anxiety suggests they don’t see the societal unrest as a direct threat to long-term company earnings.

“The stock market doesn’t care about social justice,” Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” said Monday. “Investors are simply trying to make money, and that’s why they’re crowding into the stay-at-home economy stocks.”

It’s not the first time in recent history investors looked past dire developments. As economic data released throughout the second quarter detailed the coronavirus’s economic fallout, stock prices surged off multiyear lows, with the S&P 500 rallying more than 35% since March 23.

Rather than succumb to the negative economic signals, investors were instead encouraged by unprecedented stimulus measures enacted by the Federal Reserve and US government. In recent weeks, equities have also been lifted by economic-reopening hopes and the prospect of a swift recovery.



The market is now following a trend seen during past instances of nationwide chaos. When investors in 1968 faced protests for racial equality, a pandemic, and political strife, the S&P 500 rallied through the year to a 10% total return, Fundstrat Global Advisors highlighted in a Sunday note.

History is rife with examples of markets looking through such turbulence, said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. Such behaviour “may seem counterintuitive, and perhaps not even ‘fair,’ but it’s absolutely true,” he added.

Colas cites the Occupy Wall Street movement, which rocked lower Manhattan from September to November 2011. The S&P 500 shrugged off the anticapitalist demonstration and climbed 4.5% over the period. He also points out that during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 to 1999, the benchmark index soared 23% and 21%, respectively.

Still, some experts aren’t especially optimistic markets will be similarly detached this time. Julian Emanuel – the chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG – warned Monday that the protests add to a “menu of uncertainties” largely ignored by investors.



John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, said on Monday that the protests could indirectly affect markets by tanking optimism around falling coronavirus infection rates. Crowds created by the demonstrations could “undermine recent efforts and progress made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

In his televised comments on Monday, Cramer noted that the weekend’s events extended trends markets were already displaying. He pointed out that instead of fleeing markets for safe havens, investors are instead looking for ways to profit from the protests. Monday’s session saw guns stocks rally alongside the major tech names that soared amid widespread quarantine activity.

“From this stock market’s perspective, everything that happened this weekend means the stay-at-home economy will last longer than we thought,” Cramer said. “Right or wrong, thoughtless or cerebral, it’s worth exploiting.”



