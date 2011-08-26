Why Steve Jobs Returned To Apple

Photo: Photograph: Peter Morgan/Reuters

Here’s another great anecdote on the Steve Jobs era from former Apple intern, and current startup founder Jonathan Berger.When Berger was at Apple in 2000, Jobs hosted a town hall meeting with all the interns. Berger decided to ask why Jobs returned to the company.



Jobs’ response:

“When I was trying to decide whether to come back to Apple or not I struggled. I talked to a lot of people and got a lot of opinions. And then there I was, late one night, struggling with this and I called up a friend of mine at 2am. I said, ‘should I come back, should I not?’ and the friend replied, ‘Steve, look. I don’t give a fuck about Apple. Just make up your mind’ and hung up. And it was in that moment that I realised I truly cared about Apple.”

