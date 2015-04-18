George Lucas asked Stephen Colbert why he wouldn't want to host 'The Daily Show' and his response was great

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Stephen Colbert explains to George Lucas why he wouldn’t replace Jon Stewart on ‘The Daily Show.’

Stephen Colbert has a simple reason why he wouldn’t want to replace Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show”: he wouldn’t have a good time.

During a Tribeca Film Festival panel between Colbert and George Lucas Friday, Lucas turned the tables on the former “The Colbert Report” host (who is currently sporting a grey beard) and flatly asked him why he didn’t want “The Daily Show” job.

To be clear, Colbert announced he was leaving his show and taking over CBS’ “Late Show” before Stewart announced he was leaving “The Daily Show.” Regardless, we applaud Lucas’ curiosity.

Colbert looked a little surprised that Lucas brought it up, but the comedian went with it.

“I don’t want to be the guy to take over for Jon Stewart,” Colbert told Lucas and the audience at the Tribeca Performance Arts Center in Lower Manhattan. “I worked for Jon Stewart on that show, my memories will always be of him being the most keenest, most intelligent, most beautifully deconstructive mind, clearest thinker I have ever worked with or for.”

Colbert ended his nine-year stint as host of “The Colbert Report” on Comedy Central in December, and before that worked as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” for eight years. He is currently preparing to replace David Letterman on the’ “Late Show” after the legendary host exits the show on May 20.

Stewart announced in February that he’d end his hosting duties on “The Daily Show” before the year is over.

Just over a month later, Trevor Noah was announced as Stewart’s replacement.

“I’ll never, however successful I be, get underneath [Stewart’s] shadow,” said Colbert. “Someone who doesn’t know him as well, and maybe doesn’t love him as much, might have a better time on that show than I ever would.”

Colbert begins hosting “Late Show” on September 8.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.