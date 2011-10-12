Why Startup Employees Need To Be Exceptional

Hiring for a startup can prove to be a difficult endeavour.



For founders looking to bring on new talent, being open about culture and expectations is paramount.

Startup life lacks the glamour and the perks of corporate life. There are typically no expense accounts, flashy incentives or team retreats.

It’s going to be an arduous battle: unbelievably tight time lines, shifting priorities and an ongoing sense of urgency that would exhaust even the most energetic.

Expectations are high and the pay is low.

Fancy education and credentials simply don’t matter if you can’t produce quickly, think on your feet and find solutions to problems without looking for help.

Startup employees need to be exceptional.

Ensure you only bring on people who share your vision, fit your culture and can contribute beyond the job description.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.