Here's Why Starbucks Is The Only Office Entrepreneurs Need

Why pay for an office space when you spend most of your time meeting with clients at Starbucks — which offers free WiFi, a place to park your laptop, and a never-ending supply of caffeine?

This is the realisation Chris J. Reed, CEO and founder of the boutique marketing consultancy Black Marketing, quickly came to after deciding to start up his agency in Singapore.

And he isn’t alone.

Reed says upon speaking with various clients and partners, he has learned that they, too, prefer working at Starbucks over their very expensively designed and expensively rented offices spaces. “Why? They say because they feel that they are more productive and that the meetings they have with colleagues, clients, and partners are also more productive in coffee shops rather than in their own office space,” he explains in a recent LinkedIn post.

Studies show that the low level of noise and casual movement of people in a Starbucks or a similar atmosphere is actually a driver for increased productivity and creativity.

“[People] need to feel inspired and motivated,” says Reed. “If you are looking at the same four walls and same people every day, it can become monotonous. Working from cafes or co-working places gives you both every day. They can also give you outside views and windows.”

