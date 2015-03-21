Starbucks delivery has one major problem

Starbucks coffee is expensive.

And with the company’s new delivery options, it will get even pricier.

A tall black coffee at Starbucks costs more than $US2 in New York City and a tall latte costs more than $US4.

Getting one of those drinks delivered could cost as much as $US10, when you factor in delivery fees and tips, USA Today reports.

That makes delivery unreasonable for a lot of customers, unless they are ordering drinks with at least five other people or have endless amounts of cash.

Starbucks hasn’t revealed specifics on delivery fees, aside from indicating that there would be a flat charge on every order.

The company is currently working on two different delivery models. One will use baristas to deliver orders and the other will use a third-party delivery service, called Postmates, to get coffee to customers.

Postmates currently has a $US5 charge for items ordered within a one-mile radius, USA Today notes.

Starbucks announced this week that the barista model will be rolled out later this year for employees of the Empire State Building in New York City and that the Postmates model will launch in Seattle.

