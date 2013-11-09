Why 'Star Wars: Episode VII' Won't Have A Traditional May Release Date

Lucasfilm screencap ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ is being released on the same exact day as the highest-grossing movie of all time, ‘Avatar.’

Yesterday, Disney announced “Star Wars: Episode 7”

will hit theatres December 18, 2015.

If you’re a fan, you know that will be a big shift. Historically, every “Star Wars” movie has always been released in May.

So, why that date?

Well, the most obvious explanation is that Disney and Marvel’s big “Avengers” sequel is set to debut in May 2015. That’s been set in stone for some time.

Disney CEO Bob Iger offered another explanation during the company’s Q4 earnings call: “It’s also the date Avatar opened in 2009.”

Yes, “Star Wars: Episode VII” will be released on the same day as the James Cameron epic.

“Avatar” is of course the highest-grossing film of all time at the box office amassing more than $US2..7 billion worldwide. Domestically, the film generated $US760.5 million.

So basically, Disney plans on “Star Wars” being another billion dollar franchise in addition to “The Avengers.”

Since 2009, the holiday season has become an increasingly crowded time at the box office with sequels, potential blockbusters, and Oscar contenders going head to head.

This year alone there will be eight big movies fighting for your attention around that same date (“Anchorman 2,” “Saving Mr. Banks,” “47 Ronin,” “American Hustle” etc).

What do you think of the December 18 release date?

