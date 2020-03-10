16 reasons spring is the worst season

Billion Photos/Shutterstock A woman with allergies.

Spring is a time for rebirth and renewal but also allergies and sneezing.

The weather can’t decide if it wants to be warm, cold, or rainy.

It’s tax season and breakup season.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While spring brings warmer weather, more sunlight, and colourful flowers, it also brings high pollen counts that cause allergy symptoms like watery eyes and sneezing. Public places are crowded again with people awakening from their winter hibernation, and the weather cannot make up its mind whether it wants to be hot, cold, or rainy.

Here are 16 reasons spring is our least favourite season.

With spring comes daylight saving time, requiring everyone to once again change their clocks — and lose an hour of sleep.

Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images Changing a clock’s time.

Was your body just adjusting to the winter hours? Well, too bad. Every March, the clocks go forward an hour, and everyone issues a collective groan as they lose an hour in bed.

For couples, March has a high number of breakups.

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock A broken paper heart.

Spring isn’t just a fresh start for flowers but for couples too. More divorces happen in March (and August) than any other time in the year, according to one study. Couples who stayed together to cuddle through the cold months may find themselves growing apart as the weather warms up.

April means it’s time to file your taxes.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images A sign holder advertises Liberty Tax.

Who says you don’t get homework as an adult? We hope you have your W-2 forms ready and understand your deductibles. Taxes must be filed by April 15.

As the flowers bloom, prepare for at least three months of watery eyes and sneezing.

Billion Photos/Shutterstock A woman with allergies.

Trees and plants produce high pollen in the air as they grow again after being dormant most of winter. Seasonal allergies reportedly affect at least 35 million Americans.

Mowing the yard becomes a weekly chore again.

Mark Cacovic/Getty Images Lawnmower.

For those fortunate to have a yard, it can feel like a weekly hassle to maintain it. It can be even worse if it causes an allergy flare-up.

In addition to lawn maintenance, it’s time to scour your house for dirt and grit.

mdbildes/Shutterstock Spring cleaning.

They don’t call it spring cleaning for nothing. Cleaning your home will help cut down on dust-related allergies, pest infestations, and the spread of bacteria. But it’s definitely not as fun as doing literally anything else.

With warm weather comes a swarm of insects to both annoy you and strip the paint off your vehicle.

Al Fenn/Getty Images Flies covering a car.

For the most part, bugs are scarce in the winter, but they’re back with a vengeance come warmer days. On some spring afternoons, you would swear a biblical plague had descended upon you.

Warmer weather also equals more people outdoors crowding the footpaths, beaches, and places you’re trying to visit.

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images A crowded beach.

There’s nothing like visiting a beach crammed with sweaty bodies bumping into each other. College students, teenagers, and tourists alike flock to the coasts during Spring Break.

People feel pressured to start working on their beach bods.

Artem Oleshko/Shutterstock Someone getting on a scale.

Feeling pressure to look a certain way can create a negative mental image of oneself and do more harm than good.

There’s a spike in fatal traffic accidents in the spring.

Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images Cars on a highway.

According to a study in Current Biology, fatal traffic accidents increase in the week following the daylight saving time reset. The reason may possibly be connected to less sleep due to the time change. Memorial Day is also one of the most deadliest holidays when it comes to traffic-related collisions.

Students also have a tough time during the spring with finals and post-graduation life looming.

Florian Gaertner/Getty Images A stressed-out student.

Whatever grade they’re in, students deal with the pressures of taking finals. High school seniors and college students must also wrestle with the increased uncertainty of what they’re going to do with their lives after school.

Deciding what to wear can be a bit of a guessing game because some days the weather is hot …

Maridav/Shutterstock Woman wiping away sweat.

If you bundled up, you may find yourself stripping away layers of clothes before the day is done.

… and other days it is frigid and cold.

Reuters A spring snowfall in Washington, DC, in 2018.

If you wore shorts thinking it was going to be sunny, you may find yourself freezing the whole day.

If it’s not sunny or cold, then it may be raining. Thunderstorms pop up during the spring.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

There’s a reason the saying “April showers bring May flowers” exists. Thunderstorms are caused by warm air mixing with cold air.

With rain comes umbrellas crowding the footpaths.

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images Crowd of people with umbrellas.

Dodging people with umbrellas can be an obstacle course challenge worthy of a game show, especially if you live in a crowded city like New York.

Spring is the longest stretch of time in the year with no federal holidays.

Schira/Shutterstock A calendar.

From President’s Day on February 17 to Memorial Day on May 25, there are no federal holidays or three-day weekends. That’s a span of a little over three months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.