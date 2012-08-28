Why S&P Just Raised The Debt Outlook For New York State

Photo: AP Photo/Hans Pennink

S&P has lifted the debt outlook for New York State from stable to positive, meaning an actual upgrade is possible if trends continue.The announcement explains the move. Basically, the state is moving towards balanced budgets, and has adopted schemes that will reduce future expenditures on school aid and Medicaid.



Below the line is the full announcement.

—–

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor’s) Aug. 27, 2012–Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services

revised its outlook to positive from stable on New York State’s general

obligation (GO) and state appropriation secured debt.

At the same time, Standard & Poor’s affirmed its ‘AA’ rating on New York

State’s state GO debt and its ‘AA-‘ rating on the state’s appropriation

secured debt rating.

“We base the outlook revision on what we view as the state’s movement toward

structurally balanced budgets in the past two years,” said Standard & Poor’s

credit analyst David Hitchcock.

New York State has, in our opinion, lowered projected future year general fund

budget gaps due largely to recent restraint in school aid and Medicaid

expenditure growth. We believe spending restraint will also be aided in the

long term by the recent establishment of a new pension tier for new employees

that will slow growth in pension costs. Should New York State continue to

maintain largely structurally balanced budgets in the next two years, we could

raise the rating.

The GO rating reflects what we view as New York State’s:

Strong and diverse economy of 19.4 million people, with income levels

above the national average, but with a higher-than-average proportion of

state income derived from the financial sector;

History of what we consider conservative budgeting, quarterly updated

budget forecasts, active expense management in economically weak periods,

and an established rainy-day fund, although it has not always been fully

funded;

Cyclical finances and strong surpluses in the immediately preceding

years. At the same time, the general fund has been largely balanced on a

cash basis; and

Solid debt, swap, and capital planning management policies balanced

against moderately high debt levels and large unfunded other

postemployment benefits, although the state’s pension system is

relatively well funded on a generally accepted accounting principles

basis.

New York State’s budget was approved by the legislature before the start of

the 2012 and 2013 fiscal years and signed by the governor shortly after the

fiscal years commenced. In previous periods of fiscal stress, the state

sometimes had late budget adoptions, although even at that time we believe it

made midyear budget corrections when necessary to preserve minimum levels of

cash flow, such as the multiple midyear corrections in fiscal 2010.

The positive outlook reflects what we view as movement toward structural

budget balance, following two years of essentially on-time adoption. In

addition, New York State projects what we see as modest general fund projected

budget gaps in future years. For example, the state only had to close a $3.5

billion budget gap as part of its fiscal 2013 budget adoption, compared with

the projected $14.9 billion budget gap it had projected for fiscal 2013 when

it began closing its fiscal 2012 budget. The lowering of projected outyear

gaps is, in our opinion, largely due to recent restraint in school aid and

Medicaid expenditure growth, which have been major cost drivers over time.

Should the state continue to maintain structural alignment between revenues

and expenditures over the two-year rating outlook horizon, we could raise the

rating one notch. However, should structural balance prove elusive or

financial performance deteriorates due to economic or federal funding changes,

we could revise the outlook back to stable.

