Why South Africa's Mining Strikes Are Symptoms Of A Much Bigger Problem

Miners Strike outside the Lonmin platinum minus on Sep. 10

Photo: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

The deadliest protests South Africa has seen since the end of the apartheid era have continued to spread across the country today.One of South Africa’s largest platinum producers, Lonmin PLC, reported this morning that only three per cent of miners showed up to work, on average, across all shafts this morning.



44 people have died in the dispute to date, and experts are unsure

To better the understand causes of the strikes and their political and socio-economic ramifications, Business Insider spoke with University of Cape Town Professor Professor John Luiz via email. Dr. Luiz is professor at UCT’s Graduate School of Business, and specialises in political economy and business, society, and government economics of emerging Markets.

Business Insider: How far do you think the strikes will spread? Do you see an end in sight?

John Luiz: The strikes are symptomatic of a larger more systemic fault line within the South African political economy and thus we are likely to see this continue sporadically until the structural issues are addressed. In some respects this resembles the municipal protests around service delivery which have hit South African towns in recent years. There is growing frustration that the rate of improvement in people’s lives does not measure up to their expectation of what the post apartheid scenario would deliver.

In the short term we are likely to see the strikes spread and their longevity will depend upon how both business and government reacts to this. If they do so constructively then I think workers will find themselves under pressure to return to work given the lack of pay over an extended period of time. However, the larger issue is that business is going to find itself increasingly dealing with frustration and often unrealistic demands which may actually reflect something much larger than their immediate work circumstances. This places business in a very tricky position as it cannot be dealt with purely at the labour relations level.

BI: Despite government intervention, the strikes have become increasingly violent, unions have fractured, and negotiations seem stalled. What effect do you think the strikes are having on government legitimacy? Have they highlighted efficacy of South Africa’s institutions, or is this a unique situation?

JL: South Africa has developed an extraordinary set of institutions and these are protected by a very progressive constitution. They have held up remarkably well given the strain they have been put under by South Africa’s political economy. However, the perceived lack of government delivery in recent years has raised questions about the political compromise which was struck in the early days of the Mandela administration. Has this imposed constraints on the ability of government to deliver benefits to the mass population? I firmly believe that the answer is negative.