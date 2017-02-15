Why some of the kernels in your popcorn don't pop

No matter if it’s popcorn you’ve ordered at the theatres or popcorn you’ve cooked in the microwave, there always seems to be leftover kernels that didn’t turn into popcorn. Physicist and author of “Storm in a Teacup: The physics of everyday life“, Helen Czerski, explains the science behind this mysterious phenomenon.

