Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn explains the phenomenon of apparent ageing that happens overnight. When a person experiences a massively stressful event, they can appear to have aged several years. This is a direct result of the cells not being able to rejuvenate properly.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.