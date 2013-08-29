The 'Hater Test' Shows Why Some People Hate Everything

The real reason so many people are hating on Miley Cyrus after her scandalous VMA performance may have nothing to do with the merits of her performance.

It turns out some people are just predisposed to hate new things.

A recent study from researchers at the University of Illinois and the University of Pennsylvania, first highlighted by The Washington Post’s Wonkblog, finds that people have “depositional attitudes” or an ingrained tendency to hate or like whatever they happen to come into contact with.

To test this tendency, the researchers asked subjects to rate items on a scale from 1 (extremely unfavorable) to 7 (extremely favourable). The lowest rated item from the paper were skunks, with an average score of 2. The highest rated were sandwiches at 5.9. From a list of 200 items, only 16 made it onto Dispositional Attitude Measure (the DAM, a.k.a. the “hater test”).

Here are those words, ranked from most to least despised on average:

Taxes (2.08)

Cold showers (2.14)

Taxidermy (2.78)

Receiving criticism (3.28)

Politics (3.3)

Rugby (3.54)

Public speaking (3.66)

Playing chess (3.9)

Canoes (4.12)

Soccer (4.14)

Camping (4.32)

Statistics (4.66)

Japan (4.74)

Bicycles (5.3)

Doing crossword puzzles (5.56)

Architecture (5.78)

Averaging participants’ feelings toward those 16 items gave an accurate measure of someone’s default attitude.

After reading a series of equally positive and negative reviews about a fake microwave oven, the “Monahan LPI-800 Compact 2/3-Cubic-Foot 700-Watt Microwave Oven,” people with lower average scores tended to rate it far more negatively than those with higher scores.

The result shows that some people tend to have a positive reaction to new things, while haters gonna hate.

People who hated the fake microwave probably have nasty things to say about Miley too.

