Why some music makes us feel good

Photo: iStock

People of all cultures and backgrounds love their music. This is a little surprising considering that music has no intrinsic value – unlike food and sex – but nevertheless triggers profoundly rewarding experiences.

We often listen to music when we’re busy proofreading. Not only does it make the day go faster editing a complex dissertation, but it also feels damn good. Why is this so?

Well, science is just starting to come up with some answers. According to science, among other things, music sends dopamine (the brain’s pleasure chemical) flooding through our brains and relieves stress by triggering biochemical stress reducers.

These are just a few scientific facts we discovered in our latest infographic below on why listening to music makes us feel so good.

Source: The Expert Editor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.