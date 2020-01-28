11 notable celebrities who skipped this year's Grammys, and why

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL Taylor Swift, Adele, and Beyoncé are among the celebrities who didn’t make it to the Grammys this year.

On Sunday, the 62nd Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California.

Some celebrities like Halsey and Selena Gomez took a year off from the awards.

Multiple nominees, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift, also skipped out on the show.

On Sunday, January 26, the 62nd Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, to honour the best in music for 2019.

Like every year, some celebrities who scheduled to make an appearance had prior engagements, but this year, multiple Grammy-nominated artists skipped the ceremony altogether.

Here are 11 notable stars who were not at Grammys this year.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z didn’t show up, even though Beyoncé was nominated for a few awards.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Beyoncé hasn’t attended the Grammys since 2018.

This was a huge no-show considering Beyoncé was up for three awards including best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

She even ended up winning best music film for her Netflix concert documentary “Homecoming” at the early Grammys show.

It’s unclear why the couple did not attend (perhaps because they were not slated to perform), but Jay-Z and Beyoncé weren’t at last year’s Grammys either.

Lady Gaga skipped the Grammys for the first time since 2014.

Pacific Press / Getty Lady Gaga won at this year’s Grammy Awards, but she wasn’t there to claim her prize.

Although she was nominated for multiple awards for the “A Star is Born” album, Lady Gaga skipped the Grammys for the first time in five years.

“A Star Is Born” won the award for best compilation soundtrack for visual media and “I’ll Never Love Again” took home the Grammy for best song written for visual media.

The film’s track “Always Remember Us This Way” was also up for song of the year, but was beaten out by Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

The star hasn’t made any public announcements about her absence, but she may have skipped because she didn’t have any new music from 2019 nominated.

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift was nominated for Grammys and didn’t show up to the event.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV Taylor Swift also skipped the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift was nominated for three Grammys at the 2020 award show: best pop vocal album for “Lover,” best pop solo performance for “You Need to Calm Down,” and song of the year for “Lover.”

Multiple sources told Variety that Swift was initially working on an unannounced set consisting of tracks from her latest album “Lover,” but that it fell through for unexplained reasons.

This has not been confirmed by Swift or the Recording Academy.

On Thursday, just a few days before the Grammys, Swift attended the premiere of her “Miss Americana” documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, which takes in Park City, Utah, so there’s also a chance she was just not in California.

Selena Gomez didn’t show up, perhaps because her most recent album was not eligible for nominations.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Selena Gomez’s album ‘Rare’ wasn’t released in time to be considered for this year’s Grammys.

Selena Gomez just released her album “Rare” this month. Since it dropped a few weeks before the Grammys, it was not eligible for awards.

She didn’t make an appearance at the show, likely because she is in the midst of promoting her album.

That said, it seems the singer was watching from home. On Sunday night, Gomez posted on social media about Demi Lovato’s emotional performance of “Anyone.”

“I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and DESERVED this moment was,” Gomez wrote in her Instagram stories after the show, speaking of Lovato’s performance.

Halsey was on “Saturday Night Live” the night before the Grammys.

JB Lacroix/WireImage Halsey was the musical guest on the first ‘SNL’ show of 2020.

Halsey wasn’t nominated for anything at the Grammys, and many felt her track “Without Me” was snubbed.

In November, shortly after the nominations were announced,Halsey comforted fans on Twitter who were frustrated that “Without Me” didn’t get nominated, writing, “i see a lot of you are upset. of course im sad too. none of it matters. literally none of it. you’re here. im here. + everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song.”

That might be one of the reasons the pop artist didn’t make it to the show in Los Angeles. Another could be that she was performing on “Saturday Night Live” in New York City the night before.

Rihanna wasn’t at the Grammys, but she’s perhaps working on a new album.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Rihanna has missed the last two Grammy Awards.

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since “Anti” – one of the biggest hits of 2016.

She is said to currently be working on a follow-up album but she wasn’t nominated for any awards and wasn’t booked to perform this year, so it makes sense that she would sit this one out.

This is the second year in a row Rihanna missed the awards even though she was in Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

She was photographed with T.I. at Roc Nation Brunch – an event that fellow absentees Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended as well.

Maren Morris skipped the show because she was on her “babymoon.”

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Country star Maren Morris is due in the spring.

Country singer Maren Morris was nominated for best country duo/group performance for her collab with Brandi Carlile on “Common.”

However, the pregnant artist couldn’t make it to the show because she was relaxing at a farm on her “babymoon.”

According to her Twitter, she seemed pretty happy about that choice.

Miley Cyrus was not recognised by the Recording Academy this year, but her father was.

Presley Ann/WireImage Miley Cyrus didn’t make it to the Grammys even though some of her family was in attendance.

Miley Cyrus’s 2019 “She Is Coming” EP was not especially well-received by critics, and apparently the Recording Academy (which historically fails to recognise EPs) wasn’t impressed either.

The artist didn’t receive any nominations this year, but her absence was surprising since her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was nominated and performed “Old Town Road” during the show. Plus, her sister Noah and mother Tish were in the audience.

Adele didn’t show up, but her new album might be coming soon.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Adele wasn’t nominated for any awards this year, but she’s working on new music.

Two-time album of the year winner Adele hasn’t released new music since “25,” which absolutely killed it back at the 2017 Grammys.

Despite being a Grammys favourite, Adele was not in attendance this year. This may be because she is currently working on new music for 2020, according to her manager.

Jennifer Lopez has had a busy awards season, but she didn’t show up to the Grammys.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez starred in the 2019 film ‘Hustlers.’

Musician and actress Jennifer Lopez has spent the past month attending the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Considering all the awards buzz her film “Hustlers” is getting, it makes sense that she is skipping the music-centric award show that isn’t as relevant to her this year.

Lopez received no nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards and was not slated to perform.

