SEBASTIAN JUNGER: Why some soldiers return to battle when they don't have to

Sebastian Junger, author of “Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging“, has been to multiple combat zones throughout the world. He has covered many conflicts as a war correspondent and spent a significant amount of time with servicemembers. He describes why many soldiers return to the battlefield after they have already served their time and been honorably discharged.
