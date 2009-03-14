Why Top Execs Keep Quitting Facebook

A week ago, we reported that Facebook’s departing director of business development, Netanel “Net” Jacobsson, and developer Charlie Cheever were only the latest in a long line of execs to quit the company.



Since then, we’ve been contacted by former Facebook employees who helped us expand the list.

We asked one of these former employees if there’s any one overriding reason all these people quit.

That former employee’s answer:

Is there a common thread to the other people leaving? I don’t know. I know some specific cases of why things went down. One shared sentiment though is that Mark is a very demanding person to work for, if you screw up, one day you are in, the next day out, persona non grata. Some folks chalk that up to immaturity on Mark’s part, but he has a consistent vision from the day that I met him for how he thinks things should be and acts accordingly. When Doug Hirsch an early VP of Product who came from Yahoo was pushing hard for the Yahoo deal (without completely being forthcoming) and Mark balked, Doug packed his bags very shortly after.

So there you have it: People who disagree with Mark’s vision for the company tend to find their way out the door. With Facebook rapidly approaching 200 million users — less than a year after crossing the 100 million mark — it’s hard to say that’s such a bad thing.

Still, that’s just one execs side of the story. If you know better, be sure to hit us up at [email protected] or 646 747 1539.

Here’s how the list of departed Facebook executives stands now:

Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz

Platform director Ben Ling

Designer Katie Geminder

Designer Eston Bond

Data guru Jeff Hammerbacher

Marketing VP Matt Cohler

Top engineeer Justin Rosenstein

Sandberg’s executive assistant, Camille Hart

CTO Adam D’Angelo

Cofounder Chris Hughes

COO Owen Van Natta

President Sean Parker

CFO Mike Sheridan

Controller Catherine Chang

VP of Product Doug Hirsch

Cofounder Andrew McCollum

Cofounder Eduardo Saverin

Tricia Black (first VP of Sales)

TS Ramakrishnan (VP of engineering)

Nick Heyman (director of Operations)

