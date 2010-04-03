Why So Many B-School Grads Suck At Starting Companies

MBAs tend to prioritise funding over execution. In May of 2009 Postabon was a 30 page PowerPoint presentation full of research and ThinkCell graphics on why local would be the next big thing. No one bought it.

It's not 2002. Tech trends like cloud computing, coding frameworks and better browsers means most consumer facing start-ups (without inventory) are really cheap to start. With three months and ~$10K, we created a bare-minimum website and iPhone app that allowed us to iterate daily based on consumer feedback. No amount of time in Baker Library would have substituted.

Building a product will allow you to identify a viable strategy, iterate, and prove your team can win. Research, formatting and nicely worded emails are a prerequisite but by no means a differentiator.