Why Snapchat is 'The Best Mobile Video Platform'

Snapchat, the US-based ephemeral mobile messaging app, recently made brand-friendly updates to its product that enables advertisers to reach its large mobile millennial base. Although most information regarding mobile ad performance on Snapchat has previously been conjecture, recently released stats from the company have shed some light on how brands are faring on Snapchat.

There are more than 2 billion video views on Snapchat each day.

The mobile and first-person nature of Snapchat is proving appealing for live events. Up to eight times as many 13 to 34 year olds in the US opt to view Snapchat’s live stories rather than TV for similar events.

Because Snapchat is mobile-only, it boasts some benefits over Facebook and YouTube, both of which must cater to desktop users in addition to their mobile bases. Ads on Snapchat are always full-screen, always willingly viewed by the consumer, and always made for mobile. None of these items are true for Facebook or YouTube.

Snapchat’s vertical videos see a completion rate up to nine times that of horizontal mobile videos.

Consumers who saw an ad for a movie on Snapchat were three times as likely to have seen the movie as opposed to non-Shapchatters in same demographic.

Snapchat is far from the most ubiquitous mobile messaging platform in the game (see chart,

below), but its 100 million daily active users are members of a demographic highly sought by advertisers.

Of the 13 to 35 year-olds in the US who use a smartphone, 60% use Snapchat, and almost 40% of Snapchat’s monthly users fall in the 18 to 24 year-old age range.

