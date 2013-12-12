Why Snapchat Is The Best Marketing Tool You Can Use Right Now

Snapchat is the best marketing tool you can use right now, according to digital marketing master Gary Vaynerchuk.

Vaynerchuk is a video blogger and entrepreneur who has amassed more than 1 million Twitter followers. He also runs a company that works with personal and consumer brands called Vayner Media.

He believes Snapchat is the best because it’s an ephemeral, one-to-one experience which yields high engagement.

Reaching a smaller engaged audience is more important for personal brands than a massive disengaged audience, says Vaynerchuk. LinkedIn’s Isabelle Roughal caught the conversation.

“Before you tell a story, you have to have somebody’s attention,” Vaynerchuk told the audience at LeWeb. “It’s the most valuable marketing tool for my personal brand right now…It’s not how many followers you have, it’s how many care. It’s not width, it’s depth. It’s not how many impressions you get, it’s how much attention you get.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.