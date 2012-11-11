One Statistic That Should Convince Every Small Business To Get On Instagram

An Instagram photo from @pfcycles, a SumAll user

Even with a relatively small number of followers, Instagram can create a big impact for businesses. That’s what SumAll, a New York-based data analytics startup, found when they added the ability to track data from Instagram to their existing suite of social media and sales data tools for small businesses.



Though they’ve only seen the data from a few pre-launch clients since the tool was launched Friday, the company’s CEO Dane Atkinson told us in an interview that “…when it comes to likes, comments, sharing and all of that, engagement from Instagram users is as much as 10 times greater than other platforms like Facebook and Twitter.”

SumAll allows businesses to track things like activity by filters, followers, and the actions they take. One of the benefits is the real time flow of this data, which allows businesses to experiment with what works across platforms.

This isn’t just engagement in a vague, nebulous sense, it translates to sales, and the monetary impact per user and per engagement significantly outpaces other platforms. Atkinson told us that businesses are seeing a positive impact from their Instagram activity. “If small business owners have an hour or so to invest, they might be better off spending it on Instagram than on something like Facebook because the engagement’s higher.”

Of course, the key is that good content on Instagram takes a bit more effort, because it’s such a visual medium. Only high quality, engaging photos are going to attract people, so it won’t work for every type of business.

