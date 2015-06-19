Here's why Qatar Airways was just named the best airline in the world

Qatar Airways was just named the Best Airline in the World for 2015 by leading aviation consumer website Skytrax.

The Gulf-based carrier also took home gold for best airline in the Middle East and best business class seat.

The awards are based on votes by 18.9 million passengers across 110 countries, who judge airlines on everything from food to friendliness.

While Qatar has been making a name for itself with its epic Boeing 787 Dreamliner and its incredible first class amenities, it offers an awesome in-flight experience from the front of the plane all the way to the back.

