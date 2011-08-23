Why Skype Bought GroupMe And Why It Isn't Enough

Skype, the Internet telephony company in the process of being acquired by Microsoft saysit’s buying year-old group messaging startup, GroupMe. The price tag, according to some estimates, is $85 million, though Skype and GroupMe have yet to confirm the deal terms. GroupMe, which has raised over $11 million in two rounds of venture funding, has 20 employees and is generally viewed as one of the more popular messaging applications for mobile phones.



