Why Sir Allen Stanford Likes Cricket (VIDEO)

Sir Allen Stanford is a major cricket sponsor. Now we know why.

Zimbio: Sir Allen Stanford apologised on Monday October 27 to Kevin Pietersen after he was caught on television flirting with the wives and girlfriends of the England players.

Stanford was seen to grab and put Emma Prior, the wife of wicketkeeper Matt, on his lap before putting his arm around Alastair Cook’s girlfriend during England’s match against Middlesex on Sunday evening.

The incident was captured on television by the cameraman who tracks Sir Allen’s every move [see video below]. It seemed a good natured incident at the time and the players wives smiled and went along with the fun. But it seems the incident caused embarrassment and made them feel uncomfortable. One unnamed England player said last night: If that was my wife and he put her in his lap I would have wanted to punch him.

Stuart Broad, the England bowler, said: There were a few gobsmacked faces. I did not see it because I was bowling at the time but I think Matt Prior had a look of shock on his face.



