Here's why Sia hides her face

While her biggest hits have all come in the last two years, Sia has been in the music industry for more than a decade. Her experience, both as a solo artist and as a songwriter for massive stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé, has taught her that fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
