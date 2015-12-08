Here's why Sia hides her face

While her biggest hits have all come in the last two years, Sia has been in the music industry for more than a decade. Her experience, both as a solo artist and as a songwriter for massive stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé, has taught her that fame isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

In a 2013 “manifesto” for Billboard, she summed up her take on celebrity culture:

“If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous. Imagine the stereotypical, highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character and apply it to every teenager with a computer in the entire world. Then add in all bored people, as well as people whose job it is to report on celebrities. Then, picture that creature, that force, criticising you for an hour straight once a day, every day, day after day.”

Hiding her face in interviews, videos, and performances forces people to judge her by her music alone, not her public persona.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

