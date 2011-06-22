“Why Should Somebody Buy This Instead Of An iPad?”

Harry McCracken

It’s been fifteen months since the first iPad shipped. Nearly every sizable company that makes anything that looks even sort of like a computer or a phone has rushed into the market that Apple created. Many of these companies haven’t yet shipped the tablets they’ve announced. Still, a critical mass of major iPad alternatives are now here–tablets such as Motorola’sXoom, RIM’s PlayBook, and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab 10.1.

Click here to continue reading at Technologizer…

