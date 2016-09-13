The geeky reasons why September 12 is International Programmer's Day

Happy Programmer’s Day: September 12. There are few main ways to celebrate Programmer’s Day. One is to say something nice to a programmer. Another is to tweet something funny about programmers and/or Programmer’s Day.

Another way to celebrate is to show off that you understand it. Today is Programmer’s Day because September 12 is the 256 day of the year.

256 is the equivalent to one “byte” of data (or, more precisely, the maximum number of values in one byte, including zero).

256 also translates into the hexadecimal value of 100. Hex is a base-16 number system, a way to express binary numbers in modern computers, and the subject of a lot of programmer jokes.

And 256 is also the highest power of two that is less than 365.

But, we think the best way to celebrate Programmer’s Day is to spend the day speaking in code.

With that in mind, here’s some of the best celebration tweets of the day.

Happy programmer’s day to all my coder brothers and sisters out there!#ProgrammersDay pic.twitter.com/PwV3i8eiSH

— Magic Coding (@magic_coding) September 12, 2016

